Webinar
How Amplitude drives product-led growth with Sanity
Hear how Amplitude built an intuitive, self-serve marketing engine. Join us March 21st at 9:00 PDT | 12:00 EDT | 16:00 UTC.
Your website is the front door to your business
For Amplitude, it also serves as the engine for product-led growth. On their previous CMS, Amplitude’s engineers were required for all website changes, which blocked content teams from shipping new pages and left the engineers with little time for more impactful projects.
With Sanity, Amplitude was able to create a website that is:
- 76% faster
- Actively used by more team members—266% more!
- Scalable and higher-performing, driving more traffic through new content
Can't join live? Register anyways and we'll send you the recording.
