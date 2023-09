The request in Manage to get your permissions comes after the initial paint, which causes some tabs to appear disabled at first. I’m only speculating, but it’s possible that the request for permissions was failing. Hard to know without reproducing or seeing your Network tab, but I’m glad it’s working again for you.

I checked your email address, and it looks like you have some projects using Google as the login provider and other projects using GitHub. These will be treated as separate accounts.