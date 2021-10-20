Skip to content
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

"Solving 'related posts' attached to page data at build time in Gatsby with Sanity"

13 replies
Last updated: Oct 20, 2021
👋 Trying to solve “related posts” attached to page data at build time.
(We’re already generating category pages, showing posts referencing the category… but really struggling from the other direction.)
The problem is a reference only contains the 
_key
_ref
, and 
_type
 ...not the 
_id
This write-up ALMOST works, but must be outdated…
https://nimblewebdeveloper.com/blog/gatsby-generate-related-posts-at-build-time

Also posted in the issue queue https://github.com/sanity-io/gatsby-source-sanity/issues/81#issuecomment-930521036

UPDATE: 
_rawDataCategories
is the magic detail.
Sep 29, 2021, 9:42 PM
Hi (again) Josh! I might just be misunderstanding you so perhaps a bit more detail would help, but when you say “a reference only contains the 
_key
_ref
, and 
_type
 ...not the 
_id
,” I want to clarify that the 
_ref
value is the 
_id
of the target document.
Sep 29, 2021, 10:12 PM
Not the case for me. 😭 The 
_ref
field is even a signed hash.
Example: tag id 
f9701e5b-3434-4c8d-9280-52b2a1dfea87
comes back as 
_ref: '-468e50a2-1a86-5b51-b5a6-78e87ea4fc32'

I’ve tried using both 
createSchemaCustomization
and 
createResolvers
to attach the query.
Sep 29, 2021, 10:41 PM
gatsby-source-sanity
7.0.2
Sep 29, 2021, 10:44 PM
(GraphQL)
Sep 29, 2021, 10:51 PM
🪄 You must use 
_rawDataCategories
to get the 
id
via 
_ref
otherwise it’s that reference hash instead.
Sep 30, 2021, 12:52 AM
I should probably make a snippet out of this.
Sep 30, 2021, 12:52 AM
hey
user Q
I was looking into the same article you shared above and didn’t manage to make it work. keep getting an empty array for 
related
. I also triple check that I dont have any 
_rawDataCategories
to get the 
id
via 
ref
. Any pointer? 🙏🙇‍♂️
Oct 18, 2021, 3:09 PM
exports.createSchemaCustomization = ({ actions, schema }) =&gt; {
  actions.createTypes([
    schema.buildObjectType({
      interfaces: ["Node"],
      name: "SanityPost",
      fields: {
        relatedPosts: {
          type: "[SanityPost]",
          resolve: async (source, args, context, info) =&gt; {
            const categories = source._rawDataCategories
              ? source._rawDataCategories.map((c) =&gt; c._ref)
              : [];
            if (!categories.length) return [];

            const posts = await context.nodeModel.runQuery({
              query: {
                filter: {
                  categories: {
                    elemMatch: {
                      _id: { in: categories },
                    },
                  },
                  // exclude current node
                  _id: { ne: source._id },
                },
                // no way to limit results in runQuery
                // see: <https://github.com/gatsbyjs/gatsby/issues/15453>
              },
              type: "SanityPost",
            });

            return posts &amp;&amp; posts.length &gt; 0 ? posts : [];
          },
        },
      },
    })
  ]);
};
Oct 18, 2021, 5:31 PM
Then be sure to put 
relatedPosts
into your page query as if it was another field (with subfields of course).
Oct 18, 2021, 5:33 PM
For clarity, that goes in 
gatsby-node.js
and you’ll probably want this too…

sort: {
  fields: ["publishedAt"],
  order: ["DESC"],
},
Oct 18, 2021, 8:50 PM
For clarity, that goes in 
gatsby-node.js
and you’ll probably want this too…

sort: {
  fields: ["publishedAt"],
  order: ["DESC"],
},
Oct 18, 2021, 8:50 PM
THANK YOU SO MUCH THIS WORKS LIKE A CHARM!
user Q
Oct 20, 2021, 3:30 PM
Oct 20, 2021, 6:34 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.