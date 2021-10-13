"Troubleshooting navigation building with schema and query"

/* eslint-disable import/no-anonymous-default-export */ export default { name: "siteSettings", type: "document", __experimental_actions: ["create", "update", /*'delete',*/ "publish"], title: "Site Settings", fields: [ { name: "siteTitle", type: "string", title: "Site title", validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(), }, { name: "siteDescription", type: "string", title: "Site description", validation: (Rule) => Rule.required(), }, { title: "Menu items", name: "menuList", description: "Add pages below to feature in the main menu", type: "array", of: [ { type: "object", title: "Page", name: "menuItem", fields: [ { title: "Menu text", name: "text", type: "string" }, { title: "Menu link", name: "link", description: "Only needed if it has no child pages", type: "reference", to: [ { type: "page", }, ], }, { title: "Child pages", name: "childpages", type: "array", of: [ { type: "reference", title: "Child page", description: "Pick a page from the dropdown list below", to: [ { type: "page", }, { type: "insurance", }, { type: "service", }, ], }, ], }, ], }, ], }, ], };