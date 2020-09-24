Has anyone here successfully done 3rd-party SSO login with custom group management in Sanity?

We've gotten this all working -- groups are created with grants, users are added to the groups on login, and we do the tokenized claim to generate a Sanity session.



It works with one big problem, studio content is not editable. Every change is rejected with





Insufficient permissions; permission "create" required

I'll post more detail in the thread.