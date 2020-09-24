3rd Party SSO Login with Custom Group Management
Has anyone here successfully done 3rd-party SSO login with custom group management in Sanity?
We've gotten this all working -- groups are created with grants, users are added to the groups on login, and we do the tokenized claim to generate a Sanity session.
It works with one big problem, studio content is not editable. Every change is rejected with
Insufficient permissions; permission "create" required.
I'll post more detail in the thread.
I've tried tokenizing the Sanity claim using both
administratorand
editor, which are the only two options according to the docs.
Our custom groups are called
'admin'and
'editor'. Here's what the
adminone looks like:
{ "_createdAt": "2020-08-12T00:09:18Z", "_id": "_.groups.admin", "_rev": "yUhunRJNe7KBgGINQx9Qma", "_type": "system.group", "_updatedAt": "2020-08-12T00:13:28Z", "grants": [ { "path": "*", "permissions": [ "read", "update", "create" ] } ], "members": [ "e-039d58308f4cbc25635178c21176e4a06c88bfc7a3c93d049de3cb1002d379cb", "e-5061aa6c7adf886f28c27be5ed9242c8578908333663806ba4fca2927a32d394" ] }
"path": "*",is supposed to grant access to everything? Or do I need additional filters to make it work?
createpermission
*actually only refers to documents with no prefixed path, ie
abcdef, so the path
**will also include
drafts.abcdef. When you try to edit or create a new document in the Studio, whats actually being created is a draft
This is a little unintuitive, so I understand your confusion 🙂 Path expressions are defined here
https://www.sanity.io/docs/ids
In path expressions, * is taken to mean "anything up to the next period", while ** means "anything including periods".
draft.prefiix, which wont match
*, and the solution should be to change it to
**for the path value in your grant
Cool thanks
Np. Suggest looking into the
filterproperty instead of
pathif you need more fine grained control over grants. You can achieve the same with
"grants": [ { "filter": "_id in path('**')", "permissions": [ "read", "update", "create" ] } ],
->)
Gotcha. Thanks. I think the doc that threw me off was https://www.sanity.io/docs/access-control#group-documents-c661fcf2c86c — path: *“**” is so commonly used to mean “anything” in the world at large that I assumed it did here as well.
I can definitely empathize with that, and I’ll bring this feedback to the docs team! Thank you Moses, and hope you get your access control under control 🙂
Thank you for this! 🙂
