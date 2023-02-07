Accessing validation rules in custom components in Sanity v3

@portabletext/react

// bodyText.ts import linkObject from 'schemas/objects/link'; export default defineType({ name: 'bodyText', title: 'Body Text', type: 'array', description: 'Enter the body text of this field note.', of: [ { type: 'imageWithCaption', }, { type: 'block', ... }, ], }); // imageWithCaption.ts export default defineType({ name: 'imageWithCaption', title: 'Image', type: 'image', options: { storeOriginalFilename: true, }, fields: [ { name: 'caption', title: 'Caption', type: 'caption', description: 'Enter the caption for this image.', }, ... ], }); // caption.ts export default defineType({ name: 'caption', title: 'Caption', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'block', styles: [{ title: 'Normal', value: 'normal' }], marks: { decorators: [ { title: 'Strong', value: 'strong' }, { title: 'Emphasis', value: 'em' }, { title: 'Underline', value: 'underline' }, ], }, lists: [], }, ], });

have aquestion — is it possible to nestJSX elements via theproperty? My schema structure is as follows: I have anofandfields, thefield is anwith subfield ofwhich is also ablock field.I’ve attempted this already and nothing shows up whereis supposed to be rendered so this seems like a no — but I’m curious is anyone has a similar use case and attempted other implementations of this.