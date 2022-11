Hello, I have a maybe small question.



I have added metadata to images like here. It works (

https://www.sanity.io/help/asset-metadata-field-invalid ) But the Problem is when I add the Objects "location" and "exif" to the PortableText, than they will not be applied.

I dont get the "Metadata" with the image.



I'm using the standard Gridsome Sanity Blog Starter Template





{

type: 'mainImage',

options: {hotspot: true, metadata: ['location', 'palette', 'exif'] },

}