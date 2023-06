sanity init

npm install -g @sanity/cli

Hi Linards, if you mean whether it’s possible to create only a new Sanity project without a new Gatsby portfolio then, yes, you don’t have to create both per se.Our starters are aimed at helping you get both the Sanity Studio and your front-end application up and running easily and already integrated.But you can go around this by simply runningin your CLI and following the prompt to set up a new Sanity project. This command requires having Sanity’s CLI tooling installed:Even if you don’t use the starter itself, when integrating your new Sanity project with your existing Gatsby portfolio, you might want to check out some of the code in the starter’s repository: