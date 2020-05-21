Skip to content
Adding Sanity to an existing Gatsby portfolio without creating a new project

Last updated: May 21, 2020
Hey, can I add sanity to an existing Gatsby porfolio without setting up a new sanity project?
May 21, 2020, 11:01 AM
Hi Linards, if you mean whether it’s possible to create only a new Sanity project without a new Gatsby portfolio then, yes, you don’t have to create both per se.
Our
starters are aimed at helping you get both the Sanity Studio and your front-end application up and running easily and already integrated.
But you can go around this by simply running 
sanity init
in your CLI and following the prompt to set up a new Sanity project. This command requires having Sanity’s CLI tooling installed:
npm install -g @sanity/cli
Even if you don’t use the starter itself, when integrating your new Sanity project with your existing Gatsby portfolio, you might want to check out some of the code in the starter’s repository:
https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity-template-gatsby-portfolio/tree/master/template
May 21, 2020, 11:18 AM
Thank you
user M
May 21, 2020, 12:57 PM

