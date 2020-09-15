Pricing update: Free users
Hello everyone. I have been trying out the sanity blog Installed in my local through github and have been following the tutorial.
After adding the subtitle and running this code
npm run graphql-deploy
It does nothing

Sep 15, 2020, 2:18 PM

Hi Krishna, could you try entering the 

studio
folder and running 
sanity graphql deploy
from there to see if that helps?

Sep 15, 2020, 2:33 PM

Awesome, glad to hear!

Sep 15, 2020, 2:43 PM

