Just double-checking – am I able to see results for private documents (e.g. with ID

_id: order.pi_1HPZYkHirZKXXXXXXWawCXr

) because I am logged into Sanity, either through terminal / Chrome? Or is this accessible to anyone? e.g. when visiting a URL like… https://projectId.api.sanity.io/v1/data/query/ ............