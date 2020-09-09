Pricing update: Free users
am I able to see results for private documents because I am logged into Sanity, either through terminal / Chrome?

Last updated: Sep 9, 2020

Just double-checking – am I able to see results for private documents (e.g. with ID 

_id: order.pi_1HPZYkHirZKXXXXXXWawCXr
) because I am logged into Sanity, either through terminal / Chrome? Or is this accessible to anyone? e.g. when visiting a URL like… https://projectId.api.sanity.io/v1/data/query/ ............

Sep 9, 2020, 8:28 PM

If you use 

withCredentials: true
in the client and are logged in to the studio in the same browser you will have access to private documents

Sep 9, 2020, 8:39 PM

try a private tab, to be sure?

Sep 9, 2020, 8:40 PM

ah yes sorry late night madness! private tab was fine and empty but still had never questioned it

Sep 9, 2020, 8:44 PM

Sometimes you just need to test in order to sleep properly at night 🙂

Sep 9, 2020, 8:46 PM

