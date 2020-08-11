Pricing update: Free users
Any folks have a11y modules you’d recommend? Would love to have something that acts as a linter while we dev to make sure we’re being as compliant as possible

2 replies
Last updated: Aug 11, 2020

Aug 11, 2020, 7:45 PM

https://accesslint.com/
Seems cool, but this is the only thing I have found about it. From my experience you cannot automate everything with regards to accessibility testing.

You need to actually do some legwork. Unless you want to write some very specific e2e tests.

This is a really cool tool by Khan Academy that makes some of that visual testing easier.


https://khan.github.io/tota11y/

Aug 11, 2020, 8:02 PM

user B
this is exactly the type of thing i’m looking for. Not necessarily end-all solution but something to help guide the process.

Aug 11, 2020, 9:01 PM

