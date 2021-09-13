Skip to content
Any Known Issues with Using Netlify or Vercel as the Deployment Platform for Next.js?

7 replies
Last updated: Sep 13, 2021

Hi guys, We are building an application using Next.js framework Sanity as the CMS, Any idea on what is the best deployment platform for the project. Any known issues with using Netlify plugin or Vercel?

Sep 13, 2021, 8:31 AM

Next.js is developed and maintained by Vercel, so you should be safe hosting it on their platform. I haven’t tried the next-plugin for Netlify yet, but it has been out for a while and they are incentivised to support Next.js properly, so I would expect it to work. Would love some real-world experience though, I’ll copy this question into nextjs

Sep 13, 2021, 8:34 AM

Thank you. I'll follow the nextjs channel as well. I will post if there are any interesting findings

Sep 13, 2021, 8:43 AM

I'm running a Sanity/NextJs project on Netlify and it just works. So far no problems doing SSG, CSR/SPA or SSR. I had a need for ISR, but that didn't seem to be supported on Netlify, so I did SSR instead for that.

Sep 13, 2021, 8:47 AM

If people are interested in self hosting then serverless-nextjs is doing a good job of keeping up with nextjs / vercel features. https://github.com/serverless-nextjs/serverless-next.js/issues it’s also used by https://ness.sh/ which is a more generic deployment framework

Sep 13, 2021, 9:01 AM

I love me some good old cpanel 🙂

Sep 13, 2021, 3:00 PM

