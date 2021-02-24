Skip to content
API CDN - Over 1 Million API Calls in 48 Hours

1 replies
Last updated: Feb 24, 2021

Hi, total newb here. I recently got a notification that I exceeded my API CDN request limit. I checked my usage, and sure enough, I went over 1 million API calls within a timeframe of about 48 hours.
For reference, I built my site with React, and hosted it on Netlify, and set it up to deploy the site when I merge to the 'master' branch on my GitHub repo. My website is pretty small -&gt; only 7 documents. I am looking for advice on how to go about finding the source of all these API calls
Feb 22, 2021, 11:12 PM

UPDATE: I solved it; A 

useEffect()
that was fetching content from Sanity didn't have the optional 'skip' parameter, which caused an infinite loop 🤦‍♂️. Leave that running for a day, and you will exceed 1,000,000 API calls💥.

Feb 24, 2021, 4:53 AM

