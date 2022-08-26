Skip to content
Blank popup when editing custom annotation in Sanity Studio

10 replies
Last updated: Aug 26, 2022
When editing a custom annotation for portable text on Sanity Studio, the popup for editing annotation content is sometimes blank. Does anyone have any idea why this might be happening?
These are versions of Sanity packages I’m using on my project.

    "@sanity/base": "^2.31.0",
    "@sanity/core": "^2.31.0",
    "@sanity/default-layout": "^2.31.0",
    "@sanity/default-login": "^2.31.0",
    "@sanity/desk-tool": "^2.31.0",
    "@sanity/eslint-config-studio": "^2.0.0",
    "@sanity/vision": "^2.31.0",
Aug 26, 2022, 5:14 PM
Hey
user F
! What does the schema for this annotation look like?
Aug 26, 2022, 5:23 PM
Also, are you getting any errors in your browser console?
Aug 26, 2022, 5:27 PM
(I believe this may be an issue with a regression in our UI library, which was recently fixed - removing any lockfile and reinstalling dependencies should fix it)
Aug 26, 2022, 6:12 PM
I removed 
package-lock.json
and ran 
npm i
. The same problem is still observed.
Aug 26, 2022, 6:58 PM
The schema for the field is the following:

{
      name: 'expSent',
      title: 'Example Sentence',
      type: 'array',
      of: [
        {
          type: 'block',
          styles: [],
          lists: [],
          marks: {
            decorators: [],
            annotations: [
              {
                name: 'targetWord',
                title: 'Target Word',
                type: 'object',
                blockEditor: {
                  icon: () =&gt; 'H',
                },
                fields: [
                  {
                    name: 'conjugation',
                    title: 'Conjugation',
                    type: 'string',
                    initialValue: 'base',
                    options: {
                      list: conjugations,
                    },
                  },
                ],
              },
            ],
          },
        },
      ],
      validation: Rule =&gt;
        Rule.custom(contents =&gt; {
          /**
           * Check for undefined
           * @see {@link <https://www.sanity.io/docs/validation#091e10f957aa>}
           */
          if (typeof contents === 'undefined')
            return 'Example sentence required';

          // Check the example sentence has only a single line
          if (contents.length !== 1)
            return 'Example sentence should be in a single line';

          const content = contents[0];

          // Check the length
          const numOfWords = content.children.reduce(
            (sum, span) =&gt; sum + span.text.length,
            0
          );
          if (numOfWords &gt; MAX_EXP_SENT_CHAR)
            return `Example sentence should be less-than-${MAX_EXP_SENT_CHAR}-character long. Current character length is ${numOfWords} characters`;

          // Check that one target word (phrase) is selected
          const numOfMarks = content.children.reduce(
            (sum, span) =&gt; (span.marks.length === 0 ? sum : sum + 1),
            0
          );
          if (numOfMarks === 0)
            return 'Please select a target word in the example sentence';
          if (numOfMarks &gt; 1)
            return 'Only one consecutive-portion can be selected as target word';

          return true;
        }),
    },
Aug 26, 2022, 6:59 PM
there is no error logged out on console on my browser
Aug 26, 2022, 7:01 PM
Could you run 
npm ls @sanity/ui
and let us know what the output is?
Aug 26, 2022, 7:01 PM
├─┬ @sanity/base@2.31.0
│ └── @sanity/ui@0.37.19
├─┬ @sanity/default-layout@2.31.0
│ └── @sanity/ui@0.37.19 deduped
├─┬ @sanity/default-login@2.31.0
│ └── @sanity/ui@0.37.19 deduped
├─┬ @sanity/desk-tool@2.31.0
│ ├─┬ @sanity/field@2.31.0
│ │ └── @sanity/ui@0.37.19 deduped
│ ├─┬ @sanity/form-builder@2.31.0
│ │ └── @sanity/ui@0.37.19 deduped
│ └── @sanity/ui@0.37.19 deduped
└─┬ @sanity/vision@2.31.0
  └── @sanity/ui@0.37.19 deduped
Aug 26, 2022, 7:08 PM
Right, ideally it would use 0.37.21. Could you try removing both 
package-lock.json
and 
node_modules
and then reinstalling dependencies with 
npm install
?
Aug 26, 2022, 7:11 PM
I forgot to delete 
node_modules
before reinstalling. Now the sanity studio is working without any problem. Thank you so much for your help!
Aug 26, 2022, 7:27 PM

Categorized in

