Blank popup when editing custom annotation in Sanity Studio

{ name: 'expSent', title: 'Example Sentence', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'block', styles: [], lists: [], marks: { decorators: [], annotations: [ { name: 'targetWord', title: 'Target Word', type: 'object', blockEditor: { icon: () => 'H', }, fields: [ { name: 'conjugation', title: 'Conjugation', type: 'string', initialValue: 'base', options: { list: conjugations, }, }, ], }, ], }, }, ], validation: Rule => Rule.custom(contents => { /** * Check for undefined * @see {@link <https://www.sanity.io/docs/validation#091e10f957aa>} */ if (typeof contents === 'undefined') return 'Example sentence required'; // Check the example sentence has only a single line if (contents.length !== 1) return 'Example sentence should be in a single line'; const content = contents[0]; // Check the length const numOfWords = content.children.reduce( (sum, span) => sum + span.text.length, 0 ); if (numOfWords > MAX_EXP_SENT_CHAR) return `Example sentence should be less-than-${MAX_EXP_SENT_CHAR}-character long. Current character length is ${numOfWords} characters`; // Check that one target word (phrase) is selected const numOfMarks = content.children.reduce( (sum, span) => (span.marks.length === 0 ? sum : sum + 1), 0 ); if (numOfMarks === 0) return 'Please select a target word in the example sentence'; if (numOfMarks > 1) return 'Only one consecutive-portion can be selected as target word'; return true; }), },