Hello,I’m not sure if there is a bug in Sanity Studio 2.33 or if i’m doing something wrong.But in the past i used custom component, similar to the docs https://www.sanity.io/docs/custom-input-widgets to display information based on the input to the document.To access the other filds of this document i used props.parent and it works fine, but since the new version props.parent is undefined.So is there a other way i should access the other fields of the document, or is this a bug of the new version?Thanks