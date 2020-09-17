Pricing update: Free users
Can I use preact with block-content-to-react? Are there any examples anywhere?

4 replies
Last updated: Sep 17, 2020

Sep 16, 2020, 11:40 AM

user M
can this get a ticket ☝️ ?

Sep 17, 2020, 1:55 PM

Et voila! Haven’t seen any examples btw, but I’ll keep my eyes open 👀

Sep 17, 2020, 1:56 PM

Actually, I think

user S
may have built something with 
preact
+ 
block-content-to-react
? 🙂

Sep 17, 2020, 1:59 PM
Sep 17, 2020, 2:00 PM

