Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

Cannot Read Property 'Sanity' of Undefined - Stack: TypeError"

2 replies
Last updated: Feb 16, 2021

Hello all! I just booted up a project with a colleague and I'm having a weird issue that I can't seem to find an answer to:
"Uncaught error - Cannot read property 'sanity' of undefined - Stack: TypeError"

I found one article about it here:

https://github.com/sanity-io/sanity/issues/2190
Although, I can't seem to find any solution to solve this. I've reinstalled the project 3 times..
Does anyone have an idea of why this is happening and what causes this issue?

Any help appreciated,
Thanks
//Gustav

Feb 16, 2021, 12:15 PM

Hi Gustav, sorry you're running into this issue. Could you try removing your 

node_modules
folder and 
package-lock.json
file before running 
npm install
and trying once again?

Feb 16, 2021, 1:15 PM

Awesome that solved the issue.

Feb 16, 2021, 1:36 PM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.