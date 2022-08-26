export default {
name: 'country',
title: 'Country',
type: 'document',
preview: {
select: {
title: '<http://title.de|title.de>',
media: 'countryImage',
}
},
fields: [
{
name: 'countryLandingMetadata',
type: 'pageMetadata',
title: 'Country Landing Metadata',
fieldset: 'countryLanding'
},
{
name: 'countryLandingSocialMetadata',
type: 'pageMetadataSocial',
title: 'Country Landing Social Metadata',
fieldset: 'countryLanding'
},
{
name: 'title',
title: 'Title',
type: 'localeString',
fieldset: 'countryLanding',
},
{
name: 'subTitle',
title: 'Sub-title',
type: 'localeBlock',
fieldset: 'countryLanding',
},
{
name: 'slug',
title: 'URL Slug',
type: 'localeSlug',
fieldset: 'countryLanding',
},
{
name: 'countryImage',
title: 'Country Image (Hero Image)',
fieldset: 'countryLanding',
type: 'picture',
},
{
name: 'countryIntroduction',
title: 'Country Introduction',
type: 'localeBlock',
fieldset: 'countryLanding',
},
{
name: 'highlightsIntroduction',
title: 'Highlights Introduction',
type: 'localeBlock',
fieldset: 'countryLanding',
},
{
name: 'regionsIntroduction',
title: 'Regions Introduction',
type: 'localeBlock',
fieldset: 'countryLanding',
},
{
name: 'tripsIntroduction',
title: 'Trips Introduction',
type: 'localeBlock',
fieldset: 'countryLanding',
},
{
name: 'previousTripsIntroduction',
title: 'Previous Trips Introduction',
type: 'localeBlock',
fieldset: 'countryLanding',
},
{
name: 'accommodationIntroduction',
title: 'Accommodation Introduction',
type: 'localeBlock',
fieldset: 'countryLanding',
},
{
name: 'travelInfoIntroduction',
title: 'Travel Info Introduction',
type: 'localeBlock',
fieldset: 'countryLanding',
},
{
name: 'travelInfoImage',
title: 'Travel Info Image',
type: 'picture',
fieldset: 'countryLanding',
},
{
name: 'countryOverviewMetadata',
type: 'pageMetadata',
title: 'Country Overview Metadata',
fieldset: 'countryOverview',
},
{
name: 'countryOverviewSocialMetadata',
type: 'pageMetadataSocial',
title: 'Country Overview Social Metadata',
fieldset: 'countryOverview'
},
{
name: 'countryOverviewImage',
title: 'Country Overview Image (Hero Image)',
fieldset: 'countryOverview',
type: 'picture',
},
{
name: 'countryOverviewIntroCopy',
title: 'Intro Copy',
type: 'localeBlock',
fieldset: 'countryOverview',
},
{
name: 'countryOverviewGallery',
type: 'pictureGallery',
fieldset: 'countryOverview',
title: 'Gallery',
},
{
name: 'countryOverviewOutroCopy',
title: 'Outro Copy',
type: 'localeBlock',
fieldset: 'countryOverview',
},
{
name: 'countryHighlightsMetadata',
type: 'pageMetadata',
title: 'Country Highlights Metadata',
fieldset: 'highlights',
},
{
name: 'countryHighlightsSocialMetadata',
type: 'pageMetadataSocial',
title: 'Country Highlights Social Metadata',
fieldset: 'highlights'
},
{
name: 'countryHighlightsImage',
title: 'Country Highlights Image (Hero Image)',
fieldset: 'highlights',
type: 'picture',
},
{
name: 'countryHighlightsIntroCopy',
title: 'Intro Copy',
type: 'localeBlock',
fieldset: 'highlights',
},
{
name: 'countryHighlights',
title: 'Hightlights',
fieldset: 'highlights',
type: 'array',
of: [
{
type: 'reference',
to: [
{ type: 'region' }
]
}
]
},
{
name: 'countryRegionsMetadata',
type: 'pageMetadata',
title: 'Country Regions Metadata',
fieldset: 'regions',
},
{
name: 'countryRegionsSocialMetadata',
type: 'pageMetadataSocial',
title: 'Country Regions Social Metadata',
fieldset: 'regions'
},
{
name: 'countryRegionsImage',
title: 'Country Regions Image (Hero Image)',
fieldset: 'regions',
type: 'picture',
},
{
name: 'regionsIntro',
title: 'Intro Copy',
type: 'localeBlock',
fieldset: 'regions',
},
{
name: 'regions',
title: 'Regions',
type: 'array',
fieldset: 'regions',
of: [
{
type: 'reference',
to: [
{ type: 'region' }
]
}
]
},
{
name: 'countryTripsMetadata',
type: 'pageMetadata',
title: 'Country Trips Metadata',
fieldset: 'trips',
},
{
name: 'countryTripsSocialMetadata',
type: 'pageMetadataSocial',
title: 'Country Trips Social Metadata',
fieldset: 'trips'
},
{
name: 'countryTripsImage',
title: 'Country Trips Image (Hero Image)',
fieldset: 'trips',
type: 'picture',
},
{
name: 'tripsIntro',
title: 'Intro Copy',
type: 'localeBlock',
fieldset: 'trips',
},
{
name: 'trips',
title: 'Trips',
type: 'array',
fieldset: 'trips',
of: [
{
type: 'reference',
to: [
{ type: 'trip' }
]
}
]
},
{
name: 'countryPreviousTripsMetadata',
type: 'pageMetadata',
title: ' Previous trips Metadata',
fieldset: 'previousTrips',
},
{
name: 'countryPreviousTripsSocialMetadata',
type: 'pageMetadataSocial',
title: 'Country Previous Trips Social Metadata',
fieldset: 'previousTrips'
},
{
name: 'countryPreviousTripsImage',
title: 'Country Previous Trips Image (Hero Image)',
fieldset: 'previousTrips',
type: 'picture',
},
{
name: 'previousTripsIntro',
title: 'Intro Copy',
type: 'localeBlock',
fieldset: 'previousTrips',
},
{
name: 'previousTrips',
title: 'Previous Trips',
fieldset: 'previousTrips',
type: 'array',
of: [
{
type: 'reference',
to: [
{ type: 'trip' }
]
}
]
},
{
name: 'countryAccommodationMetadata',
type: 'pageMetadata',
title: 'Country Accommodation Metadata',
fieldset: 'accommodation',
},
{
name: 'countryAccommodationSocialMetadata',
type: 'pageMetadataSocial',
title: 'Country Accommodation Social Metadata',
fieldset: 'accommodation'
},
{
name: 'countryAccommodationImage',
title: 'Country Accommodation Image (Hero Image)',
fieldset: 'accommodation',
type: 'picture',
},
{
name: 'accommodationIntro',
title: 'Intro Copy',
type: 'localeBlock',
fieldset: 'accommodation',
},
{
name: 'accommodation',
title: 'Accommodation',
fieldset: 'accommodation',
type: 'array',
of: [
{
type: 'reference',
to: [
{ type: 'accommodation' }
]
}
]
},
{
name: 'countryTravelInformationMetadata',
type: 'pageMetadata',
title: 'Country Travel Information Metadata',
fieldset: 'travelInformation',
},
{
name: 'countryTravelInformationSocialMetadata',
type: 'pageMetadataSocial',
title: 'Country Travel Information Social Metadata',
fieldset: 'travelInformation'
},
{
name: 'countryTravelInformationImage',
title: 'Country Travel Information Image (Hero Image)',
fieldset: 'travelInformation',
type: 'picture',
},
{
name: 'travelInformationSections',
title: 'Travel Information Sections',
fieldset: 'travelInformation',
type: 'countryTravelInformation',
}
],
preview: {
select: {
image: 'countryImage.image',
title: '<http://title.de|title.de>',
subtitleSlug: 'slug.de.current'
},
prepare(selection) {
const { image, title, subtitleSlug } = selection;
return {
media: image,
title: title,
subtitle: `/country/de/${subtitleSlug}`
};
},
},
fieldsets: [
{
name: 'countryLanding',
title: 'Landing Page',
description: 'Manage Country Landing page',
options: {
collapsible: true,
collapsed: true,
}
},
{
name: 'countryOverview',
title: 'Overview Page',
description: 'Manage Overview page',
options: {
collapsible: true,
collapsed: true,
}
},
{
name: 'highlights',
title: 'Highlights Page',
description: 'Manage Highlights',
options: {
collapsible: true,
collapsed: true,
}
},
{
name: 'regions',
title: 'Regions Page',
description: 'Manage Regions',
options: {
collapsible: true,
collapsed: true,
}
},
{
name: 'trips',
title: 'Trips Page',
description: 'Manage Trips',
options: {
collapsible: true,
collapsed: true,
}
},
{
name: 'previousTrips',
title: 'Previous Trips Page',
description: 'Manage Previous Trips',
options: {
collapsible: true,
collapsed: true,
}
},
{
name: 'accommodation',
title: 'Accommodation Page',
description: 'Manage Accommodation',
options: {
collapsible: true,
collapsed: true,
}
},
{
name: 'travelInformation',
title: 'Travel Information page',
description: 'Manage Travel Information',
options: {
collapsible: true,
collapsed: true,
}
},
],
}