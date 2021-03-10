Hey, I'm using asset-source-cloudinary for images. Everything is working in the sense that my cloudinary is hooked up, but i'm not sure what i'm supposed to do with what is being returned. Instead of returning this _ref, how do I return a normal cloudinary url? Or, what am I supposed to do to turn this ref into a url?

What the cloudinary plugin returns:





{_type: "image", asset: {…}} asset: _ref: "image-812e134ac7073c8629430cf98b1bcddceaff595d-1366x266-jpg"

{_type: "image", asset: {…}} asset: url: "cloudinary-asset-url-here.jpg"

What i'm looking for to be returned: