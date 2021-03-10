Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

Cloudinary Plugin - How to Return a Normal Cloudinary URL

3 replies
Last updated: Mar 10, 2021

Hey, I'm using asset-source-cloudinary for images. Everything is working in the sense that my cloudinary is hooked up, but i'm not sure what i'm supposed to do with what is being returned. Instead of returning this _ref, how do I return a normal cloudinary url? Or, what am I supposed to do to turn this ref into a url?
What the cloudinary plugin returns:

{_type: "image", asset: {…}}
asset:
_ref: "image-812e134ac7073c8629430cf98b1bcddceaff595d-1366x266-jpg"
What i'm looking for to be returned:

{_type: "image", asset: {…}}
asset:
url: "cloudinary-asset-url-here.jpg"

Mar 10, 2021, 10:46 PM

Hi Andrew. You’ll want to add 

-&gt;
after your left-hand reference. For example, if 
asset
is returning 
_ref
, 
asset-&gt;
would return the referenced document. https://www.sanity.io/docs/groq-operators#dae298fc7952

Mar 10, 2021, 11:11 PM

You might even be able to put 

image
directly into Sanity’s image-url helper .

Mar 10, 2021, 11:12 PM

Okay great thank you for the reply! Changing my query with 

asset-&gt;
worked for finding the asset.

Mar 10, 2021, 11:49 PM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.