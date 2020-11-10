Pricing update: Free users
Coming to Next from Gatsby. Is there a equivalent for testing a build locally to detect for differences?

Last updated: Nov 10, 2020

For Gatsby I’d run 

gatsby build &amp;&amp; gatsby serve

Nov 10, 2020, 7:21 AM

I believe 

next build &amp;&amp; next start
is the equivalent (CLI docs )

Nov 10, 2020, 7:31 AM

next start
starts the application in production mode. The application should be compiled with 
next build
first.
Perfect.

Nov 10, 2020, 7:32 AM

Yes, was writing exactly the same. If you want to test static exports, you’d run 

next build &amp;&amp; next export
and then serve the contents from your build dir 🙂

Nov 10, 2020, 7:32 AM

