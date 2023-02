valueOfField

export default defineType({ name: 'mainImage', type: 'image', title: 'Image', options: { hotspot: true, }, fields: [ defineField({ name: 'alt', type: 'string', title: 'Alternative text', description: 'Important for SEO and accessibility.', validation: (Rule) => Rule.custom( (alt, ctx) => { // this outputs {type: Symbol(FIELD_REF), path: 'alt'} console.log('asset', Rule.valueOfField('asset')) // this works as expected, but I need it to work independently from its implementation within a document (as field name might be different) console.log('ctx.document', ctx.document) if (Rule.valueOfField('asset') && !alt) { return 'Alt text is required.' } return true } ), }), ], })

What would be a good way to conditionally make an alt text field required only if the related image asset is set?I was trying something like this, butreturns an object that containsand, and no actual `_ref`:As noted there,has what I would need in the context of that particular document, but I need this to be generally applicable wherever this object type is used.