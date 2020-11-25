Skip to content
Create a GraphQL Serializer for an Asset of Type File

Last updated: Nov 25, 2020

I tried to create a serializer for an asset of type file that is part of a PortableText field, in order to display a download link for the file. This is what works for me, not sure if there are better options, but I couldn’t find a GraphQL way of getting the asset-&gt;url (that would have been the GROQ way) into my GatsbyJS site:

import React from 'react'
import css from './downloadableFile.module.scss'

export default ({ node }) =&gt; {
  const baseURL = '<https://cdn.sanity.io/files/>'
  const fileName = `${node.file.asset._ref.split('-')[1]}.${node.file.asset._ref.split('-')[2]}`
  const downloadURL = `${baseURL}${process.env.SANITY_PROJECT_ID}/${process.env.SANITY_DATASET}/${fileName}?dl`

  return (
    &lt;div className={css.root}&gt;
      &lt;p&gt;{node.title} &lt;a href={`${downloadURL}`}&gt;Download&lt;/a&gt;&lt;/p&gt;
    &lt;/div&gt;
  )
}
Just in case this helps anyone.

Nov 25, 2020, 10:43 AM

If you’re using a raw field you could consider using resolveReferences. See example in this section https://github.com/sanity-io/gatsby-source-sanity/#raw-fields
You don’t get the same level of control over which references are resolved as with GROQ but it’s a useful option.

Nov 25, 2020, 10:48 AM

