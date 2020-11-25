I tried to create a serializer for an asset of type file that is part of a PortableText field, in order to display a download link for the file. This is what works for me, not sure if there are better options, but I couldn’t find a GraphQL way of getting the asset->url (that would have been the GROQ way) into my GatsbyJS site:



import React from 'react' import css from './downloadableFile.module.scss' export default ({ node }) => { const baseURL = '<https://cdn.sanity.io/files/>' const fileName = `${node.file.asset._ref.split('-')[1]}.${node.file.asset._ref.split('-')[2]}` const downloadURL = `${baseURL}${process.env.SANITY_PROJECT_ID}/${process.env.SANITY_DATASET}/${fileName}?dl` return ( <div className={css.root}> <p>{node.title} <a href={`${downloadURL}`}>Download</a></p> </div> ) }

Just in case this helps anyone.