import React from "react"; import S from "@sanity/desk-tool/structure-builder"; import userStore from "part:@sanity/base/user"; // remember to add rxjs/operators to your dependencies with npm or yarn import { take, map } from "rxjs/operators"; import { ConfigMenu, ProductMenuItem, ProductVariantParent, CollectionMenuItem, PageMenuItem, } from "./structure/index"; let currentUser; userStore.currentUser.pipe(take(1)).subscribe((value) => { currentUser = value.user; }); const sanityClient = require("@sanity/client"); const client = sanityClient({ projectId: "6p7e2mco", dataset: "production", useCdn: false, // `false` if you want to ensure fresh data withCredentials: true, }); const queryUserGroups = `*[_type == "userGroup"] { ..., }`; // // === Structure === // const adminStructure = S.list() .title("Content") .items([ ConfigMenu, PageMenuItem, CollectionMenuItem, ProductMenuItem, ProductVariantParent, ]); const defaultStructure = S.list() .title("Content") .items([ PageMenuItem, CollectionMenuItem, ProductMenuItem, ProductVariantParent, ]); const group001Structure = S.list() .title("Content") .items([PageMenuItem, CollectionMenuItem, ProductMenuItem]); const group002Structure = S.list() .title("Content") .items([PageMenuItem, ProductMenuItem, ProductVariantParent]); const getStructure = async () => { let userGroups; await client .fetch(queryUserGroups) .then((response) => { userGroups = response; }) .catch((error) => { console.log("problem", error); }); const { role, email } = currentUser; const currentUserGroups = userGroups.filter((userGroup) => { const { items } = userGroup; return items.some((item) => item.userEmail == email); }); // Administrator structure if (role === "administrator") { return adminStructure; } // User Group structures if ( currentUserGroups && currentUserGroups.some((group) => group._id == "001users") ) { return group001Structure; } else if ( currentUserGroups && currentUserGroups.some((group) => group._id == "002users") ) { return group002Structure; } // Fallback default read/write role structure return defaultStructure; }; export default getStructure;

So I don’t think you can get a list of users from theas imported from `'part:@sanity/base/user'`— it includes methods getUser and getUsers but you have to pass the user id as an argument. That said I was able to get this working by just comparing manually entered email addresses in a User Group array to the current user.I was really tripped up by the rxjs observables syntax! I needed to get the currentUser object outside of the default export return. I ended up with this to set the currentUser:I also needed the deskstructure return to be async so I could first use the client to fetch the admin created User Group arrays. What I ended up with feels a bit sloppy but it is working! And I may just hide the studio search bar for read/write role users.