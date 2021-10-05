Skip to content
Get a peek at our latest innovations at Sanity Product Day on Dec 8th →
Get more help on our Slack

CSS Hotspot Metadata - How to Use Hotspot Metadata for Images Within CSS

1 replies
Last updated: Oct 5, 2021

Hey all, is there a way to use the hotspot metadata for images within CSS, or is this primarily used for back end requests? I'd like to just request one image and then have it responsive enough to keep the hotspot area in focus. Cheers!

Oct 4, 2021, 8:34 AM

I imagine it’s possible but don’t recall ever seeing it implemented. The hotspot data is certainly obtainable. Maybe rendered to a component that uses styled-components?

Oct 5, 2021, 5:11 AM

Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content

Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Give your team exactly what they need to edit and publish their content with the customizable Sanity Studio. Get real-time collaboration out of the box. Sanity.io comes with a hosted datastore for JSON documents, query languages like GROQ and GraphQL, CDNs, on-demand asset transformations, presentation agnostic rich text, plugins, and much more.

Don't compromise on developer experience. Join thousands of developers and trusted companies and power your content with Sanity.io. Free to get started, pay-as-you-go on all plans.