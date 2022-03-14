Skip to content
Custom Shopify Sync - No Create Access

4 replies
Last updated: Mar 14, 2022

Hey, guys! I am trying to set up a custom Shopify sync and have run into an issue where it says that I do not have create access. My API token has the “editor” access. Any ideas?

Mar 12, 2022, 1:32 PM

Ah, fantastic. Will take a look at this!

Mar 12, 2022, 3:01 PM

It may be that your client isn't picking up on your token. How do you have it configured?

Mar 14, 2022, 4:55 PM

The setup was not in the api folder! Fixed it. Thanks!

Mar 14, 2022, 4:56 PM

Excellent!

Mar 14, 2022, 4:57 PM

