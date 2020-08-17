Skip to content
Custom Workflows - Cannot Read Property 'Substr' of null

1 replies
Last updated: Aug 17, 2020

Hi we are looking into utilizing the workflow demo as shown on https://www.sanity.io/docs/custom-workflows When I press request review on a post. I get the following error:

TypeError: Cannot read property 'substr' of null
    at Avatar (/static/js/app.bundle.js:99501:51)
    at renderWithHooks (/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:21376:18)
    at updateFunctionComponent (/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:23463:20)
    at beginWork$1 (/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:25292:16)
    at HTMLUnknownElement.callCallback (/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:5454:14)
    at Object.invokeGuardedCallbackDev (/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:5503:16)
    at invokeGuardedCallback (/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:5558:31)
    at beginWork$$1 (/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:30896:7)
    at performUnitOfWork (/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:29814:12)
    at workLoopSync (/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:29787:22)
I undersand that this is related to the avatar generated based on my first and last name.
Before we start hacking the solution our self, are there any future plans for the custom workflows?

Aug 17, 2020, 11:18 AM
Aug 17, 2020, 8:57 PM

