Hi we are looking into utilizing the workflow demo as shown on https://www.sanity.io/docs/custom-workflows When I press request review on a post. I get the following error:





TypeError: Cannot read property 'substr' of null at Avatar (/static/js/app.bundle.js:99501:51) at renderWithHooks (/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:21376:18) at updateFunctionComponent (/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:23463:20) at beginWork$1 (/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:25292:16) at HTMLUnknownElement.callCallback (/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:5454:14) at Object.invokeGuardedCallbackDev (/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:5503:16) at invokeGuardedCallback (/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:5558:31) at beginWork$$1 (/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:30896:7) at performUnitOfWork (/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:29814:12) at workLoopSync (/static/js/vendor.bundle.js:29787:22)

I undersand that this is related to the avatar generated based on my first and last name.Before we start hacking the solution our self, are there any future plans for the custom workflows?