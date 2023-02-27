Customizing an image field in a Next.js app with live preview mode
Hi folks. I've posted about this before but I wanted to start fresh, since I've made some progress and my previous thread was getting pretty messy.
I'm customizing an
It's worth noting that, when I refresh the Next.js page, the new updated/patched values do appear (without having saved the document in Sanity studio). So, the draft document values are reaching my Next.js app, they just aren't being immediately injected into the page like the other field values are.
sanity.config.js
The
const ImageWithColorSwatches = props => { const { value, renderDefault, onChange } = props; const image = useFormValue(["image"])?.asset?._ref; const colors = usePageColors({ swatchName: value?.colorPalette ?? "vibrant", image }); // When colors change, patch the document // (these changes aren't streaming to Next.js via `next-sanity` live preview) useEffect(() => { if (colors && value && colorsAreDifferent(colors, value.pageColors)) { const nextValue = { ...value, pageColors: colors }; onChange(nextValue ? set(nextValue) : unset()); } }, [colors, onChange, value]); return ( <Inline> {renderDefault(props)} {colors ? ( <div> <ColorSwatch color={colors.primary} /> <ColorSwatch color={colors.secondary} /> </div> ) : null} </Inline> ); }; export default defineConfig({ ... form: { components: { input: props => ["Main image"].includes(props.schemaType?.title) ? ( <ImageWithColorSwatches {...props} /> ) : ( props.renderDefault(props) ) } } });
pageColorsand
colorPalettefields are children of the
imagefield (i.e. sub-fields within its
fieldsarray).
Feb 24, 2023, 2:45 AM
How are you using the field in your frontend? And are you checking that the value is actually set on change via inspect in Sanity?
Feb 24, 2023, 7:24 AM
I would also really start inspecting the whole data you get from time to time in Next.js. If the data is present and matches what you’re expecting, then it’s probably more on how hooks were setup, etc.
Feb 24, 2023, 12:39 PM
user Athe values are updating. I can see them change in the JSON, via the Sanity inspect tool.
Feb 27, 2023, 10:37 PM
I'm using this "custom auth token" workflow, for what it's worth: https://github.com/sanity-io/next-sanity#custom-token-auth
Feb 27, 2023, 10:52 PM
I think the live preview data may actually be streaming correctly after all. In my app, I generate CSS variables from the Sanity document's colour data and apply them to the page as follows. It looks like my
Styled JSX does not hot reload " issue but it's quite outdated. I guess this is officially a Next.js problem and not a Sanity problem, so I'll stop posting about it here. Thanks everyone!
pageStylesstring is changing but the
<style>block isn't being updated. I'll investigate how Next's Styled JSX works. Maybe the old value is being cached.
Styled JSX does not hot reload " issue but it's quite outdated. I guess this is officially a Next.js problem and not a Sanity problem, so I'll stop posting about it here. Thanks everyone!
return ( <Layout> {pageStyles ? <style jsx global>{pageStyles}</style> : null} {/* ...etc... */} </Layout> );
Feb 27, 2023, 11:12 PM
user M☝️ Looks like this was a Next.js issue and not a Sanity issue. I wouldn't normally
@mention you but I thought you'd be interested since you spent quite a bit of time helping me debug this. Thanks again for all of your help and please ignore my previous threads related to this topic.
Feb 27, 2023, 11:34 PM
Thanks so much for the update! I was really scratching my head on this one!
Feb 27, 2023, 11:37 PM
