Skip to content
Watch a live product demo 👀 See how Sanity powers richer commerce experiences
Get help on SlackWatch Sanity demo

Customizing filtering for references in Sanity Studio V2

5 replies
Last updated: Dec 13, 2022
Passing properties to Document / Dynamic reference filterI have some document that I sometimes want to behave a bit different. I want to pass parameters/properties to that document so that I can adapt to those.

In my case I have a case where I only want the user to be able to select a
multipurposeCardV1 that has some “tags” (the 
tag
array should not be empty)
This is how it looks like now:

export default {
  name: 'multipurposeCardContainerV1',
  title: 'Multipurpose Card container',
  type: 'document',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'cards',
      type: 'array',
      title: 'Cards',
      of: [{ type: 'reference', to: [{ type: 'multipurposeCardV1' }] }],
    },
  ],
}
I want to be able to do something like

export default (props) =&gt; ({
  name: 'multipurposeCardContainerV1',
  title: 'Multipurpose Card container',
  type: 'document',
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'cards',
      type: 'array',
      title: 'Cards',
      of: [
        {
          type: 'reference',
          to: [{ type: 'multipurposeCardV1' }],
          options: {
            filter: props.onlyAllowTaggedCards ? 'count(general.tags) &gt; 0' : '',
          },
        },
      ],
    },
  ],
})
In the containing document I’m looking to do something like:

// Document definition ...
{
      name: 'multiPurposeCardContainer',
      type: 'multipurposeCardContainerV1',
      options: { onlyAllowTaggedCards: true },
    },
I tried using the function form of filter but the passed 
document
is not the document that I want to check - in this case it’s the document’s parent 
_type
I want to assert.

options: {
        filter: ({ document }: { document: SanityDocument }) =&gt; {
          // This is not the document I'm interested in. I'd like document._parent._type or something.
          if (document._type !== 'discoverPageV1') {
            return ''
          }

          return 'count(general.tags) &gt; 0'
        },
      },
This is in sanity studio V2. How do I customise the filtering?
Dec 12, 2022, 3:19 PM
Hey
user B
! Is the document that you're receiving referencing the parent document? If so, what's the name of that field and what does the parent document look like?
Dec 12, 2022, 7:23 PM
Thanks for the reply
user M
!I
think that the parent that I’m getting is the container for the card, which is not really what I want.
Just to clear up some terms before I try and describe my problem: I’m using
parent to mean that document which is referencing the other document. So when I say that the c_ard_ document has a parent document multipurposeCardContainerV1. That means that multipurposeCardContainerV1 has references to multipurposeCardV1.
I need to see if the container has a parent document of type
discoverPageV1. In that case I need to limit which cards can be referenced by that container using 
filter
.
The parent document (discover page):


import { Rule as RuleType } from '@sanity/types'
import Tabs from 'sanity-plugin-tabs'

export default {
  name: 'discoverPageV1',
  type: 'document',
  title: 'Discover page',
  __experimental_actions: [/*'create'*/ 'update', /*'delete'*/ 'publish'],
  inputComponent: Tabs,
  preview: {
    select: {
      title: 'Multi Purpose Cards',
    },
  },
  fieldsets: [
    {
      name: 'multiPurposeCardContainer',
      title: 'Multi Purpose Cards',
      options: { sortOrder: 10 },
    },
  ],
  fields: [
    {
      name: 'multiPurposeCardContainer',
      type: 'multipurposeCardContainerV1',
      title: 'Multi Purpose Cards',
      fieldset: 'multiPurposeCardContainer',
      validation: (Rule: RuleType) =&gt; Rule.required(),
    },
  ],
}
So the relationship is:
Discover Page -&gt; (references) Container -&gt; Cards
or sometimes just
Container -&gt; Cards

if the Container is referenced by the Discover Page (which is a singleton, so it has a unique id if that helps) then we apply a filter to the cards so that only cards that has 
count(general.tags) &gt; 0
will be selectable.
Thank you for your time!
Dec 13, 2022, 9:28 AM
I can’t really find any documentation for the filter properties either. I see that 
document
is used in the documentation but we have a 
parent
and 
path
as well, maybe it’s usable. Hard to tell though, especially now that I can’t find a way to print something to the console 🙂
Dec 13, 2022, 9:41 AM
SOLVED
Alright, so the 
document
was in fact the parent discover page I was looking for all along. This worked:

{
      name: 'cards',
      type: 'array',
      title: 'Cards',
      validation: (Rule: RuleType) =&gt; Rule.required().min(1),
      of: [
        {
          type: 'reference',
          to: [{ type: 'multipurposeCardV1' }],
          options: {
            filter: ({ document, parent, path }) =&gt; {
              console.log({ document, parent, path })
              if (document._type === 'discoverPageV1') {
                return { filter: 'count(general.tags) &gt; 0' }
              }

              return { filter: '' }
            },
          },
        },
      ],
    }
Once again, thank you so much for your time
🙏
Dec 13, 2022, 11:01 AM
Thanks for sharing your solution!
Dec 13, 2022, 4:47 PM

Sanity– build remarkable experiences at scale

The Sanity Composable Content Cloud is the modern content platform that treats content as data to power your digital business. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans.

Get startedWatch demo

Related answers

Get more help in the community Slack

TopicCategoriesFeaturedRepliesLast Updated
After adding the subtitle and running this code npm run graphql-deploy It does nothingSep 15, 2020
how to limit a reference to just one entry in Studio reference input side versus the default as-many-entries-as-you-fill-in-an-array...Sep 18, 2020
Is it possible to fetch more than one "_type" using GROQ?Nov 2, 2020
I want to add a view with the Structure builder (S.view.component) where I list similar documents based on the title. What...Sep 23, 2020
Is there a structure builder example where the format of each preview for the document list is modified?Feb 3, 2021
I have an array of references to a country schema type but it always just returns NULL values for meJan 30, 2021
Hi, I need help with a query for getting the url of an image asset. Here is what I've been trying, but I only get the _ref...Dec 1, 2020
Sanity UI looks brilliant :smiley: Is something like the current date picker possible at the moment? I’m not sure if anicon...Dec 21, 2020
Hey everyone. I have been coding and may have potentially accidentally deleted something. Does anyone know how to resolve...Dec 26, 2020
Hello everyone and happy new year :raised_hands::skin-tone-2:, I have a problem with outputting Portable Text :disappointed:...Jan 1, 2021

Related contributions

Clean Next.js + Sanity app
Template

Featured
Official

A clean example of Next.js with embedded Sanity ready for recomposition.

Cody Olsen

Blog with Built-in Content Editing
Template

Featured
Official

A Sanity-powered blog with built-in content editing and instant previews.