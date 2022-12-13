Customizing filtering for references in Sanity Studio V2

user M

filter

import { Rule as RuleType } from '@sanity/types' import Tabs from 'sanity-plugin-tabs' export default { name: 'discoverPageV1', type: 'document', title: 'Discover page', __experimental_actions: [/*'create'*/ 'update', /*'delete'*/ 'publish'], inputComponent: Tabs, preview: { select: { title: 'Multi Purpose Cards', }, }, fieldsets: [ { name: 'multiPurposeCardContainer', title: 'Multi Purpose Cards', options: { sortOrder: 10 }, }, ], fields: [ { name: 'multiPurposeCardContainer', type: 'multipurposeCardContainerV1', title: 'Multi Purpose Cards', fieldset: 'multiPurposeCardContainer', validation: (Rule: RuleType) => Rule.required(), }, ], }

count(general.tags) > 0

Thanks for the reply! Ithink that the parent that I’m getting is the container for the card, which is not really what I want.Just to clear up some terms before I try and describe my problem: I’m usingto mean that document which is referencing the other document. So when I say that the c_ard_ document has a parent document multipurposeCardContainerV1. That means that multipurposeCardContainerV1 has references to multipurposeCardV1.I need to see if the container has a parent document of typediscoverPageV1. In that case I need to limit which cards can be referenced by that container usingThe parent document (discover page):So the relationship is:Discover Page -> (references) Container -> Cardsor sometimes justContainer -> Cardsif the Container is referenced by the Discover Page (which is a singleton, so it has a unique id if that helps) then we apply a filter to the cards so that only cards that haswill be selectable.Thank you for your time!