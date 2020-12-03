Skip to content
Deploying Sanity on Heroku

5 replies
Last updated: Dec 3, 2020

Hi all, can someone help me deploying sanity to Heroku? 🙂

Dec 2, 2020, 5:49 PM

assuming you’re using express, i would use express’s 

static
API: https://expressjs.com/en/starter/static-files.html

Dec 2, 2020, 10:25 PM

run 

sanity build
on deploy and then use the express.static to point your index there

Dec 2, 2020, 10:26 PM

you’d also have to add redirects to resolve paths and point them back to the sanity single page app. i forget how to do that though.

Dec 2, 2020, 10:27 PM

though this works, i would advise against using heroku though if you can. sanity studio is just a single page app that doesn’t require you to host any server logic yourself so providers like netlify or vercel should be easier to set up

Dec 2, 2020, 10:30 PM
Dec 3, 2020, 12:17 PM

