Hey all! I have an upgrade/deploy question: I had a project that was v2, and instead of upgrading the studio to v3, which was causing me some issues, I just created a new one using v3. I need to deploy it now, and the new one is pointing at the prior dataset, so my question is this: if I deploy the v3 with the same projectId as the v2, will everything work? I don't imagine it'll impact the data since I've been pointing at the remote datasource from my local, but want to confirm whether I have to do anything special for the deploy.

It's an active client project, so I don't want to introduce any downtime.



Thanks!