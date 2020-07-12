Differences between FaunaDB and Sanity explained

To make it less simple: we don’t actually view Sanity as a CMS (though it’s completely reasonable to assume that it is). That’s because you actually get a full real-time DB with CRUD operations that are in some ways more powerful than Fauna (e.g diffmatchpatch). You probably get a bit more in terms of permissions on fauna’s lower tiers at the moment, and there are some other smaller differences too.

The CMS part of Sanity is the open source studio that connects to the APIs as any other app or website would do. In addition, Sanity also gives you ways to deal with assets.

