...as an aside, how I am formatting my import "breaks" desk and the quick and dirty way I found to fix it is to delete my dataset on the dashboard. This works for me because I'm just testing. But this would be death if I had a full dataset. For more detail when I try to click into the corrupted post desk crashes and the gui delete is in the post... I'm sure I could delete is API wise but this is more work.... thinking about it I'm sure I could delete from Postman or Insomnia but again just more work... Just trying to help. Cheers