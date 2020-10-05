Skip to content
Discussion about installing @sanity/google-maps-input and resolving errors

18 replies
Last updated: Oct 5, 2020
Hi! 😯All was running fine with my project Sanity studio...
till I installed 
@sanity/google-maps-input
and it dose not look very good😮!I get a long list starting with error:

Error: Cannot find module 'prop-types'
Require stack:
Any idea? Thank you!!!
Oct 5, 2020, 12:51 PM
I just 
uninstall @sanity/google-maps-input
and once I run 
sanity start
I getFailed to compile.


Error in ./node_modules/@sanity/base/lib/components/MissingProjectConfig.js

Module not found: Error: Part "part:@sanity/components/dialogs/fullscreen-message" not implemented by any plugins

@ ./node_modules/@sanity/base/lib/components/MissingProjectConfig.js 12:48-109

@ ./node_modules/@sanity/base/lib/components/SanityRoot.js (part:@sanity/base/sanity-root)

@ ./node_modules/@sanity/server/lib/browser/entry-dev.js

@ multi ./node_modules/normalize.css/normalize.css ./node_modules/@sanity/server/lib/browser/entry-dev.js
Oct 5, 2020, 12:57 PM
I’d try deleting the 
node_modules
 folder an run 
sanity install
 again
Oct 5, 2020, 1:04 PM
OK! Thank you
Knut Melvær
! I'll do that
Oct 5, 2020, 1:04 PM
Knut Melvær
As for the 
@sanity/google-maps-input
is this a suggested install? in fact there is not much documentation on the page on how to use it: https://www.npmjs.com/package/@sanity/google-maps-input
Oct 5, 2020, 1:07 PM
ouch!
Knut Melvær
again
✔️ Compiling...Failed to compile.

Error in ./node_modules/@sanity/base/lib/components/MissingProjectConfig.js
Module not found: Error: Part "part:@sanity/components/dialogs/fullscreen-message" not implemented by any plugins
@ ./node_modules/@sanity/base/lib/components/MissingProjectConfig.js 12:48-109
@ ./node_modules/@sanity/base/lib/components/SanityRoot.js (part:@sanity/base/sanity-root)
@ ./node_modules/@sanity/server/lib/browser/entry-dev.js
@ multi ./node_modules/normalize.css/normalize.css ./node_modules/@sanity/server/lib/browser/entry-dev.js
Oct 5, 2020, 1:11 PM
Huh - what version are you on? Could you share your 
sanity.json
?
Oct 5, 2020, 1:12 PM
Oct 5, 2020, 1:13 PM
Super weird – could you for good measure try 
sanity upgrade
Oct 5, 2020, 1:29 PM
Knut Melvær
thanks. Yes! will try
Oct 5, 2020, 1:30 PM
🌈
Knut Melvær
thank you! that was it! it did update 6 folders!
Oct 5, 2020, 1:33 PM
Knut Melvær
so probably I can safely install 
@sanity/google-maps-input
now? wold this be the best choice to handle google-map? thank you!
Oct 5, 2020, 1:34 PM
for the google maps thing, scroll down on this page: https://www.sanity.io/docs/geopoint-type
Oct 5, 2020, 1:34 PM
Knut Melvær
Great! Thank You! 🙏👍🌻
Oct 5, 2020, 1:37 PM
it works🎉 very easy to use! nice and amazing
Knut Melvær
Thank you!
Oct 5, 2020, 2:25 PM
Knut Melvær
😦 You guys have thought of everything! Lucky the rest of my team aren't tech savvy enough to know how almost redundant Sanity makes me 🤣
Oct 5, 2020, 6:16 PM
user B
haha! well, I like to think that it only makes you able to do more interesting things with your time, so in fact, it makes you even more invaluable!
Oct 5, 2020, 11:12 PM

