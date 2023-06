🙂

async fetch()

{ "keepers": *[_type == "keeper"] }

Hi peopleI've been struggling with these for some days now, hopefully you have a simple answer for this--------I'm using Sanity.io with NuxtJS and in a component I'm callingto retrieve data from the Sanity client The following is the query I'm executingIt gets executed but it returns 0 elementsI executed the same query on Vision and by putting the same url the Sanity client generated in the browser: both give me resultsWhat am I missing?