Discussion about issues with deploying GraphQL API and upgrading to latest version

18 replies
Last updated: Nov 16, 2021
Running 
sanity graphql deploy
doesn’t seem to exit properly. It prints that the GraphQL API is deployed and the process doesn’t exit. Any thoughts? We are running this with yarn.
Nov 3, 2021, 2:30 PM
Also, is there a way to make it non-interactive and quiet? 
--force
kind of works, but still outputs warning and such.
Nov 3, 2021, 2:33 PM
Same thing in CI. The script just hangs.
Nov 3, 2021, 3:00 PM
Latest, I believe.
Nov 3, 2021, 7:33 PM
Ah, it looks like you're behind this recent release which addresses this issue. If you upgrade are you able to deploy successfully?
Nov 3, 2021, 7:36 PM
Will try tomorrow. Thanks
Nov 3, 2021, 7:52 PM
Hm, I think the version wasn't tagged properly:2.21.9-pte-sanity-ui.235
2.21.8-reference-updates.30
2.21.8-reference-updates.28
2.21.8-reference-updates.27
2.21.8-reference-updates.26
2.21.8-reference-updates.21
2.21.8-canary.4
2.21.7
2.21.6
2.21.5
2.21.5-fix-annotation-remove-bug.7
2.21.4
2.21.3
2.21.1-canary.2
2.21.0
2.20.1-canary.190
2.20.1-canary.151
2.20.1-canary.150
2.20.1-canary.148
2.20.1-canary.146
2.20.1-canary.143
2.20.1-canary.140
2.20.1-canary.122
2.20.1-canary.121
2.20.1-canary.117
2.20.1-canary.114
2.20.1-canary.113
2.20.0
2.19.1
2.19.1-canary.1
2.19.0
2.18.1-pane-components.148
2.18.1-pane-components.147
2.18.1-pane-components.134
2.18.1-pane-components.126
2.18.1-pane-components.125
2.18.1-pane-components.121
2.18.1-canary.9
2.18.0
2.17.3-styled-peer-dep.18
2.17.3-canary.0
2.17.1
2.17.0
2.16.0
2.15.3-pt-search.20
2.15.3-pt-search.19
2.15.3-conditional-fields.39
2.15.3-conditional-fields.38
2.15.2-fix-sparkline.9
2.15.2-conditional-fields.22
2.15.1-canary.4
2.15.0
2.14.1-conditional-fields.64
2.14.1-canary.36
2.14.1-canary.4
2.14.0
2.13.2-ts-improvements.64
2.13.2-ts-improvements.63
2.13.2-conditional-fields.29
2.13.2-canary.13
2.13.2-canary.9
2.13.2-canary.7
2.13.1
2.13.0
2.12.3-rc.0
2.12.3-doc-inspect-fix.12
2.12.3-custom-webpack.2
2.12.2
2.12.0
2.11.3-canary.6
2.11.3-block-tools-var-fix.4
Nov 4, 2021, 11:32 AM
user M
I have tried 2.21.8-canary.4 and the problem persists
Nov 5, 2021, 5:33 PM
Got it. We experienced an outage this morning but pushed out a fix. Are you still getting this behavior within the last 3ish hours?
Nov 5, 2021, 5:37 PM
Nov 5, 2021, 5:37 PM
Tried just before I posted
Nov 5, 2021, 5:53 PM
To check, is the API not deploying or is the script just not exiting?
Nov 5, 2021, 5:55 PM
API is there, but the script is not exiting
Nov 5, 2021, 5:55 PM
Seems like a missing process.exit() after a resolved promise somewhere
Nov 5, 2021, 5:56 PM
Noted. Bringing this info back to the team.
Nov 5, 2021, 5:57 PM
Great, thanks. We are setting up some CI jobs, so that we can work on the schemas in parallel without messing each other’s builds
Nov 5, 2021, 5:59 PM
Nov 5, 2021, 5:59 PM
im still getting the hanging after upgrading to 2.21.10
Nov 16, 2021, 12:05 AM
Nov 16, 2021, 12:05 AM

