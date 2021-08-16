preview: {

select: {

name: 'name',

editors: 'editors',

},

prepare(selection) {

const { name, editors } = selection;

const editorsText =

!editors || editors.length === 0

? '(no editors selected)'

: editors.map((e) => programmingLanguageTitleForValue(e)).join(', ');

return {

${name || 'Untitled'} code for ${editorsText}

},

},

I’ve found an unexpected change in behaviour in Sanity v2.13.1 vs v2.7.4 (it’s been a while since I’ve upgraded).I have a preview for an object type used in portable text that has a array of strings field. In the old version I could “select” this array and get the whole array of strings to use in “prepare”. In the new version the value passed to prepare is always undefined.My preview code looks like this:`title:};`