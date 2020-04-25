Discussion on encrypting secrets in Sanity Studio

Hello. Sanity studio is totally client side so if I need a secret (e.g. for an external api call) it will be visible in js build, even for not logged user just checking in the build file. I think the best could be to encrypt a variable (or a file maybe) that could be decripted only by sanity authenticated user, any way for doing that? An encrypt / decreypt function that is executed on sanity servers using a project key accessible only by project users would be awesome for my case