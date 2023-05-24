Skip to content
Discussion on GROQ query for articles with specific categories and subcategories.

3 replies
Last updated: May 24, 2023
This GROQ query should be fairly simple, right? 🙄
• Documents of type: "article"
• Where category is set to "some guid"
• And subCategories[] contains "some guid"
🤯 (this is my current struggle)
*[_type == "article" &amp;&amp; 
  category._ref == "insert guid here" &amp;&amp;
  subCategories[]-&gt;_ref == "insert another guid here"
 ] {
  title
}

☝️ this query is my current not working draft ... can someone point me in the right direction? 🙏 🙂
May 24, 2023, 11:29 AM
try 
"insert another guid here" in subCategories[]-&gt;_ref
for the third part.
May 24, 2023, 1:30 PM
If 
subCategories
is an array of references, then it looks like there is no 
_ref
field in the objects that result from dereferencing those. So 
"insert another guid here" in subCategories[]._ref
, I suppose
May 24, 2023, 1:54 PM
Thank you both 🙏 
"insert another guid here" in subCategories[]._ref
May 24, 2023, 2:36 PM

