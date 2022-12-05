Skip to content
Discussion on restructuring Next.js dir structure for generating paths with getStaticPaths fn.

13 replies
Last updated: Dec 5, 2022
I want to do for example 
<http://site.com/zhongli/best-team-ss|site.com/zhongli/best-team-ss>
based on this screenshot
Dec 4, 2022, 2:09 PM
Hey, I am not sure but I think you need to rename your Next.js dir structure so instead of having 
pages/[slug]/[slug].tsx
you should have something like 
pages/[character]/[team].tsx
this will give you an ability to pass a 
character
and 
team
as params props while generating your pages paths with 
getStaticPaths
fn.
Then you need to generate paths for each character's team and then return all these paths as an array.

The example below is approximate, I just wrote it in slack so there can be mistakes etc.

export async function getStaticPaths() {
  const characters = await client.fetch(
    `*[_type == "characters" &amp;&amp; defined(slug.current)] {
      "slug": teams[]-&gt; {slug.current},
    }`
  )

  const getPaths = () =&gt; {
    const paths = []
    characters.forEach(char =&gt; {
      const characterSlug = char.slug
      char.team.forEach(item =&gt; {
        paths.push({ character: characterSlug, team: item.slug })
      })
    })
    return paths
  }

  return {
    paths: getPaths(),
    fallback: false
  }
}
Dec 4, 2022, 3:28 PM
Also you probably need to update the query have both a character and a team slugs:

const characters = await client.fetch(
    `*[_type == "characters" &amp;&amp; defined(slug.current)] {
      "slug": slug.current,
      "teamSlugs": teams[]-&gt; {slug.current}
    }`
  )
Dec 4, 2022, 3:33 PM
user D
Is something like this correct :
export async function getStaticPaths() {
  const characters = await client.fetch(
    `*[_type == "characters" &amp;&amp; defined(slug.current)] {
      "slug": slug.current,
      "teamSlugs": teams[]-&gt; {slug.current}
    }`
  )
  const paths = []
    characters.forEach(char =&gt; {
      const characterSlug = char.slug
      char.teamSlugs.forEach(item =&gt; {
        paths.push({ character: characterSlug, team: item.slug })
      })
    })


  return {
    paths: paths.map(({character, slug}) =&gt; ({
      params: {character: character, slug: slug}
    }) ),
    fallback: false
  }
}
export async function getStaticProps(context: any) {
  // It's important to default the slug so that it doesn't return "undefined"
  const { character= "",team = "" } = context.params
  const ch = await client.fetch(`
  *[_type == "characters" &amp;&amp; slug.current == $character][0] {
    name,
    weapon,
    element,
    img,
    slug,
    background,
    teams[]-&gt; &amp;&amp; slug.current == $team { 
      tier,
      type,
      slug,
      characters[] {
        type,
        character-&gt;
      }
    }
  }
`, { character, team }
)

  return {
    props: {
      ch
    }
  }
}

Dec 4, 2022, 6:30 PM
I am not sure about the queries. Next.js part looks ok but I recommend you to rename the [slug].tsx file to be [team].tsx or to smth that is more meaning-full. It would be more convenient and easy to understand. Also it will help you if you have another child routs inside the character route eg., [team].tsx, [clan]tsx etc.
Dec 4, 2022, 7:18 PM
If you give me more details about your character schema, probably I will try to help you get nested team with groq query
Dec 4, 2022, 7:19 PM
Thanks, I did actually
Dec 4, 2022, 7:20 PM
the issue I am facing now is
*[_type == "characters" &amp;&amp; slug.current == $character][0] {
    slug,
    teams[]-&gt; &amp;&amp; slug.current == $team {
Dec 4, 2022, 7:20 PM
this part
 teams[]-&gt; &amp;&amp; slug.current == $team {
Dec 4, 2022, 7:21 PM
I am not sure about it
Dec 4, 2022, 7:21 PM
Yes, the way you are trying to get teams has incorrect syntax
Dec 5, 2022, 8:08 AM
if your character teams are an array of refs, try something like this:
*[_type == "characters" &amp;&amp; slug.current == $character][0] {
  (other things),
  teams[]-&gt;{
    slug.current == $team =&gt; {
      (anything you want from team)
    }
  }
}
Dec 5, 2022, 8:12 AM
This way you should be able to get a team with the right slug
Dec 5, 2022, 8:16 AM
also it would be better for you to try all your queries in the sanity studio vision plugin first. If you have v2, the plugin will be installed automatically. For version 3 you should install it yourself.
Dec 5, 2022, 8:18 AM

