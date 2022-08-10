Hi everyone, Hoping to get some guidance on initial value templates, in particular the method under ‘Define Multiple Templates’. I’m trying to set up a template that grabs the latest record from a particular document type (‘series’) and uses it as a reference for one of my fields, using an asynchronous function, but I’m just unable to get my code right. The result is the wrong value for the property - where it expects a reference I’m getting `the current value (function): undefined`I would love some input into how to amend this async function to return what I’m after! Code in the thread below.

