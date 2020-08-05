Skip to content
Discussion on setting up Sanity with Gatsby and resolving a "graphql is not a sanity command" error.

26 replies
Last updated: Aug 5, 2020
i keep getting this error
Error: "graphql" is not a sanity command.  See "sanity --help"
while just following this instruction here:
https://github.com/sanity-io/gatsby-source-sanity
What am I missing? hmm actually migrating existing Gatsby isn’t as straightforward as I thought it would be in Sanity
Aug 5, 2020, 4:19 PM
Hey
user U
! What version of the sanity CLI are you running? Are you sure you're on the latest version? Running 
sanity versions
should let you know.
Aug 5, 2020, 4:45 PM
hey it says 1.149.19 (up to date)
Aug 5, 2020, 4:46 PM
i think maybe bcos i ran sanity graphql deploy on a gatsby repo (not sanity)?
Aug 5, 2020, 4:46 PM
user U
I think that would do it!
Aug 5, 2020, 4:47 PM
Yes, seems like it throws that error when running outside a Studio folder
Aug 5, 2020, 4:48 PM
not very helpful
Aug 5, 2020, 4:48 PM
Got it thanks! any quick tips if i already have a full-blown gatsby how do i, 
sanity init
on empty path then import in Gatsby? i've been going thru docs but i'm like beginner/novice so there are a lot of jargons flying above my heads 😅
Aug 5, 2020, 4:50 PM
user U
, what do you mean by that? I don't believe you don't have to keep your Sanity codebase in the same repository as your Gatsby codebase at all. (I think some people just choose to for tidiness.)
Aug 5, 2020, 4:53 PM
Also, from what I can tell, the Sanity CLI could not care less whether you are using Git to track the folders you're running it against.
Aug 5, 2020, 4:54 PM
I believe that, once you've 
init
-ed a project into a folder on your computer, further work with the Sanity CLI just looks for a 
sanity.json
in your command line's present working directory and figures out which Sanity Project to communicate with based on the contents of that file.
Aug 5, 2020, 4:55 PM
init
just helps you set up that file (and other related files).
Aug 5, 2020, 4:55 PM
oh wow i thought you have to do that! basically there is a gap in my knowledge trying to see starter examples and what i have at hand (an existing gatsby with markdown/netlifycms).
Aug 5, 2020, 4:56 PM
Yeah, I always struggle with starter examples, too.
Aug 5, 2020, 4:56 PM
It's so hard to tell what's part of "how things really work" and what's "just there to make a starter project feel usable."
Aug 5, 2020, 4:56 PM
If you're running Studio in Sanity's cloud, you're kind of just using your local machine as a way to put configuration files into it that manage.sanity.io doesn't let you set up directly.
Aug 5, 2020, 4:57 PM
yes exactly this! i think you just made it click for me. Thank you so much. I hope you know how helpful and time-saving this is
Aug 5, 2020, 4:58 PM
wait sorry that last part. I read it out loud multiple times
Aug 5, 2020, 4:58 PM
i dont think i get it
Aug 5, 2020, 4:58 PM
Let me DM you a blog post I'm working on.
Aug 5, 2020, 5:00 PM
so if i understand this correctly (roughly), i can set up sanity locally and sync it with the cloud, and then use those content to be sourced in my existing gatsby site?
Aug 5, 2020, 5:00 PM
sure!
Aug 5, 2020, 5:00 PM
so if i understand this correctly (roughly), i can set up sanity locally and sync it with the Sanity cloud, and then use those content to be sourced in my existing gatsby site in a different site-hosting cloud?
So far, that's exactly what I've done!
Aug 5, 2020, 5:01 PM
ah okay got it now. Thanks for walking me through this really appreciate it
Aug 5, 2020, 5:02 PM
No problem! If you run into any other issues, I recommend trying a "hello world" Sanity project and a corresponding "hello world" Gatsby site like I was doing with the 
Xyzzy
work. Like ... see how much you can &amp; can't break with Sanity+Gatsby from scratch. 😉
Aug 5, 2020, 5:04 PM
All right, off to lunch -- and looks like off to bed for you!
Aug 5, 2020, 5:05 PM
alrighty thanks again! yes im off to bed but at least i wont be staring the ceiling thinking about these. Cant wait for weekend to test these out! Thanks again
user K
!
Aug 5, 2020, 5:06 PM

