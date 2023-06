user S

user B

🙂

Scott, you may find’s schema generator UI concept useful. Also, if you have data you'd like to extract a schema from, my small generator tool may come in handy. And, especially,’s schema-inspector is a great plugin for getting "that visual representation or hand holding" you're looking for.Overall, I'd say the Sanity team opted for code-based schemas first not only because they're easier to get right and be productive, but mainly because they're more capable - take a look at custom validation patterns and you'll see you can do all sorts of fun stuff with them.Eventually, as the ecosystem matures and people find UIs more and more useful for generating schemas, we'll definitely get some tooling to generate and inspect them visually, though