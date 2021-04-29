*[_type == "blogpost"] { ..., // GROQ conditional if seoTitle is blank, then set it to title !defined(seoTitle) => { "seoTitle": title } }

Ahhh, that might not end up working out with initial values. Initial Values only come into play upon a new document creationWe can get that done in a couple other ways, though!You could manage this with a conditional in your query. I'd have to play a bit to get the exact query but it would look something like this:You could also create a custom input with a button to generate the text (like the slug input would do).I think handling it in the data layer makes the most sense, but either way should work