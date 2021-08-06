Could you create a custom object input component that accept arbitrary fields, but split them into as many languages as necessary? i.e





import { createLocalizer } from 'sanity-localize' const localize = createLocalizer({ langs: ['en', 'ko', 'zh'], }) export default { type: 'document', name: '..' fields: [ localize({ title: 'Title', name: 'title', type: 'string', }) ] }

{ title: { en: 'Hello', ko: '안녕', zh: 'Nihao' }, }

Title |*EN*| KO | ZH | ----------------------------- | Hello | -----------------------------

would yield something likeIn the UI it’d be a single input field, but with tabs:This is what I did with NetlifyCMS before it supports i18n natively, worked out pretty well