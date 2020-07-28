Does the URL Builder Add-on Only Work for image src=[]
I'm just wondering if this url builder add-on only works for <image src=[] or can it also be used to place the url inside a background image inline css?
It looks to me like you have forgot to wrap the url in
url()?
ahdamnit!
i think your right
lol
even so it still doesnt workl
this is what i get:
url(options{project-id:5qjt9zfj;dataset:production;source{asset{_ref:image-3896734…-2250x1500-png;}}}with-options:function withOptions(options) { var baseUrl = options.baseUrl || this.options.baseUrl; var newOptions = { baseUrl:baseUrl }; for (var key in options) { if (options.hasOwnProperty(key)) { var specKey = rewriteSpecName(key); newOptions[specKey] = options[key]; } } return new ImageUrlBuilder(this,_extends({ baseUrl:baseUrl },newOptions)); };
and that is with the exact code I placed inside the src
that works fine
I was curious and did som quick testing, I got it working.
Don't know what your
imageUrl&
buildImageObjare returning, and can't say why src is working and not the inline css.
ok, cool. that's all i wanted to know. thank you
i'll figure it out
const builder = imageUrlBuilder(config); const urlFor = (source: string) => builder.image(source); const Image: React.FunctionComponent<Props> = ({source, alt}) => { const url = source?._id && urlFor(source._id).width(1152).auto('format').url(); if (url === null) { return null; } return ( <figure css={css` background-image: url(${url}); width: 500px; height: 500px; `} /> ); // return <Img src={url} alt={alt} />; };
Sorry for the ugly code, but just try to get the url as a string from one of your functions as I did I think you should got it working
great! thank you
i see what i was doing wrong. i wasn't calling the url() function at the end. although it didn't matter when building the image (for some reason) it did matter when applying it to the background image
thank you for your help!
Sanity.io: Get the most out of your content
Sanity.io is a platform to build websites and applications. It comes with great APIs that let you treat content like data. Free to get started, and pay-as-you-go on all plans. Find out more.