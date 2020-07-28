Skip to content
Does the URL Builder Add-on Only Work for image src=[]

16 replies
Last updated: Jul 28, 2020

I'm just wondering if this url builder add-on only works for &lt;image src=[] or can it also be used to place the url inside a background image inline css?

Jul 28, 2020, 3:25 PM

It looks to me like you have forgot to wrap the url in 

url()
?

Jul 28, 2020, 3:25 PM

ahdamnit!

Jul 28, 2020, 3:26 PM

i think your right

Jul 28, 2020, 3:26 PM

lol

Jul 28, 2020, 3:26 PM

even so it still doesnt workl

Jul 28, 2020, 3:31 PM

this is what i get: 

url(options{project-id:5qjt9zfj;dataset:production;source{asset{_ref:image-3896734…-2250x1500-png;}}}with-options:function withOptions(options) { var baseUrl = options.baseUrl || this.options.baseUrl; var newOptions = { baseUrl:baseUrl }; for (var key in options) { if (options.hasOwnProperty(key)) { var specKey = rewriteSpecName(key); newOptions[specKey] = options[key]; } } return new ImageUrlBuilder(this,_extends({ baseUrl:baseUrl },newOptions)); };

Jul 28, 2020, 3:32 PM

and that is with the exact code I placed inside the src

Jul 28, 2020, 3:33 PM

that works fine

Jul 28, 2020, 3:33 PM

I was curious and did som quick testing, I got it working.
Don't know what your 

imageUrl
&amp; 
buildImageObj
are returning, and can't say why src is working and not the inline css.

Jul 28, 2020, 3:46 PM

ok, cool. that's all i wanted to know. thank you

Jul 28, 2020, 3:47 PM

i'll figure it out

Jul 28, 2020, 3:47 PM

const builder = imageUrlBuilder(config);
const urlFor = (source: string) =&gt; builder.image(source);

const Image: React.FunctionComponent&lt;Props&gt; = ({source, alt}) =&gt; {
    const url = source?._id &amp;&amp; urlFor(source._id).width(1152).auto('format').url();

    if (url === null) {
        return null;
    }
    
    return (
        &lt;figure
            css={css`
                background-image: url(${url});
                width: 500px;
                height: 500px;
            `}
        /&gt;
    );

    // return &lt;Img src={url} alt={alt} /&gt;;
};

Jul 28, 2020, 3:49 PM

Sorry for the ugly code, but just try to get the url as a string from one of your functions as I did I think you should got it working

Jul 28, 2020, 3:50 PM

great! thank you

Jul 28, 2020, 3:50 PM

i see what i was doing wrong. i wasn't calling the url() function at the end. although it didn't matter when building the image (for some reason) it did matter when applying it to the background image

Jul 28, 2020, 7:40 PM

thank you for your help!

Jul 28, 2020, 7:41 PM

