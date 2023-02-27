.ndjson

.ndjson

.tar.gz

✔ [100%] Fetching available datasets ✔ [100%] Reading/validating data file (178ms) ✖ [ 0%] Importing documents (2.17s) Error: Mutation(s) failed with 1 error(s) at onResponse (/Users/will/Library/Application Support/fnm/node-versions/v16.16.0/installation/lib/node_modules/@sanity/cli/lib/_chunks/loadEnv-75c46c66.js:1666:13) at applyMiddleware (/Users/will/Library/Application Support/fnm/node-versions/v16.16.0/installation/lib/node_modules/@sanity/cli/node_modules/get-it/dist/index.cjs:60:15) at onResponse (/Users/will/Library/Application Support/fnm/node-versions/v16.16.0/installation/lib/node_modules/@sanity/cli/node_modules/get-it/dist/index.cjs:133:22) at /Users/will/Library/Application Support/fnm/node-versions/v16.16.0/installation/lib/node_modules/@sanity/cli/node_modules/get-it/dist/index.cjs:115:55 at callback (/Users/will/Library/Application Support/fnm/node-versions/v16.16.0/installation/lib/node_modules/@sanity/cli/node_modules/get-it/dist/index.cjs:423:46) at /Users/will/Library/Application Support/fnm/node-versions/v16.16.0/installation/lib/node_modules/@sanity/cli/node_modules/get-it/dist/index.cjs:486:14 at DestroyableTransform.<anonymous> (/Users/will/Library/Application Support/fnm/node-versions/v16.16.0/installation/lib/node_modules/@sanity/cli/node_modules/get-it/dist/index.cjs:260:13) at Object.onceWrapper (node:events:641:28) at DestroyableTransform.emit (node:events:539:35) at endReadableNT (/Users/will/Library/Application Support/fnm/node-versions/v16.16.0/installation/lib/node_modules/@sanity/cli/node_modules/readable-stream/lib/_stream_readable.js:1010:12)

I posted some context in the thread above, but since this is not exactly the same issue as the OP of that thread I figured I should write up what we’re seeing as well.I’m trying to use the CLI to import from a file. Earlier today I was successfully uploading with afile, but coming back after a break I’m suddenly hitting the error below.A few things that I’ve tried:• Uninstalling and re-installing the CLI.• Logging out and logging back in via the CLI (multiple times). Worth noting that I’m authenticating as an admin user on the account.• Using both afile directly, and compressing the file into aarchive. • Bisecting the file to reduce it’s size. I was able to successfully upload ~211 documents using this method, which makes me think that perhaps the size of our file might be the issue (roughly 2400 documents) We’re expecting to upload tens-hundreds of thousands of documents for this current migration task, so if this is a size issue Sanity becomes untenable for us.I’m at a bit of a loss for what else to try here. It seems this issue popped up out of nowhere, and I can’t find any references to the same problem online. Is anyone at Sanity able to offer some guidance here?