Error in setting up schema for Sanity, resolved with code refactoring.
Last updated: Jul 21, 2022
This is my first time with Sanity, I started getting errors that appeared on the photo attached after setting up my schema, I have read the documentation but the problem seems to persist, I have no idea why I have that error.
Jul 20, 2022, 5:01 PM
Hey Samuel! That issue means that one of your schema does not have a
typedefined on it. I'd start by double checking anything you recently added.
Jul 20, 2022, 5:06 PM
export default { name: 'product',
type: 'document',
title: 'Product',
fields: [
{
name: 'image',
title: 'Image',
type: 'array',
of: [{type: 'image'}],
options: {
hotspot: true,
}
},
{
name: 'name',
title: 'Name',
type: 'string',
},
{
name: 'slug',
title: 'Slug',
type: 'slug',
options: {
source: 'name',
maxLength: 90,
}
},
{
name: 'price',
title: 'Price',
type: 'number',
},
{
name: 'details',
title: 'Details',
type: 'string',
}
]
}
Jul 21, 2022, 7:52 AM
I have cross-checked, I have "type" for all but still not working.
Jul 21, 2022, 7:55 AM
Could you try refactoring your code (split productImage from product into different files)?And you have set the options that normally are set for images to an array, which will not work and might actually be the culprit
Try something like this:
🙂 which will give you an amazing understanding of what crazy things you can do with Sanity :sanity_with_3_hearts:
Try something like this:
There are some amazing guides and tutorials about these kind of things on our youtube channel btw.
// products.js export default { name: "product", type: "document", title: "Product", fields: [ { name: 'images', title: 'Images', type: 'array', of: [ { type: 'image', options: { hotspot: true} } ], }, { name: 'name', title: 'Name', type: 'string', }, { name: 'slug', title: 'Slug', type: 'slug', options: { source: 'name', maxLength: 90, } }, { name: 'price', title: 'Price', type: 'number', }, { name: 'details', title: 'Details', type: 'string', } ] }
Jul 21, 2022, 1:48 PM
It looks like
user Jis spot on. Your previous code looks to be the issue:
{
name: 'image',
title: 'Image',
type: 'array',
of: [{type: 'image'}],
options: {
hotspot: true,
}
},You're specifying
optionson your array instead of your
image.
Jul 21, 2022, 4:57 PM
user Jand
user Mthanks for your support, it works now.
Jul 21, 2022, 8:52 PM
