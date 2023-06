Error in starter project causes studio to become inaccessible

👋

HeyI’m playing around with the starter project Lifestyled: Editorial and E-Commerce and I’ve encountered an error making the studio inaccessible. I was playing around in the studio trying to remove some linked elements I believe and then it crashed.As the error says there’s something with the multiple list items with the same ID, but I’m not sure what the linked docs wants me to do. Can anyone lead me on the right path? Also, am I supposed to make my own error handling so that this kind of problem doesn’t occur, or is there something out of the box? If the studio was still accessible a content creator could fix it by setting the right linked elements instead of needing a software developer to fix it, so that would be optimal.