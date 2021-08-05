Error in starter project causes studio to become inaccessible

/src/deskStructure.js

'subsections': *[_type=='subsection'&& references(^._id) ]{name, _id, slug}

'subsections': *[_type=='subsection' && references(^._id) && !(_id in path("drafts.**"))]{name, _id, slug}

.title(sub.name)

.id(sub._id)

🙂

Hi Casper, thanks for reporting this issue. We were able to reproduce it on our side as well now.In its custom desk structure, the starter generates list item IDs from its subsection titles. This means that if the same title exists in a draft + published version of the same doc, or in two different documents, you'll end up with duplicate list item IDs.Could it be that you might have edited or duplicated the subsection named "Ask Dorian" right before the error started happening?We'll fix this in the starter itself, but to avoid having to start from scratch, you could make these changes to yourfile:1. On line 22, replace this:With this:2.After line 66:Add this:Please let me know if anything's unclear or the line numbers don't correspond for you