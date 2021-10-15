Error message when accessing team's studio page, resolved as a browser/custom codebase issue.
E
hey I'm getting an error message when I try access my team's studio page and I was wondering if anyone here could help attached a screen shot for reference
Oct 14, 2021, 9:54 PM
R
Hey Erika! What's the full text of the error if you open up your browser's console?
Oct 14, 2021, 10:00 PM
E
Hey! thanks so much for the quick response, it's: vendor.bundle.js?64bd387c690182f44b9c:17 Uncaught Error: Minified React error #130; visit https://reactjs.org/docs/error-decoder.html?invariant=130&args[]=object&args[]= for the full message or use the non-minified dev environment for full errors and additional helpful warnings. at qi (vendor.bundle.js:17)
at vendor.bundle.js:17
at Uo (vendor.bundle.js:17)
at Ku (vendor.bundle.js:17)
at zi (vendor.bundle.js:17)
at Ni (vendor.bundle.js:17)
at Pi (vendor.bundle.js:17)
at bi (vendor.bundle.js:17)
at hi (vendor.bundle.js:17)
at es (vendor.bundle.js:17)
at vendor.bundle.js:17
at Uo (vendor.bundle.js:17)
at Ku (vendor.bundle.js:17)
at zi (vendor.bundle.js:17)
at Ni (vendor.bundle.js:17)
at Pi (vendor.bundle.js:17)
at bi (vendor.bundle.js:17)
at hi (vendor.bundle.js:17)
at es (vendor.bundle.js:17)
Oct 14, 2021, 10:58 PM
Hi Erika. You’re seeing this in the studio? Do you happen to know if your team is using custom components? The error seems to be saying that an object is being inserted where a string is expected.
Oct 15, 2021, 3:54 AM
E
Hey
user AI'm seeing this whenever I click on the studio link yes. I'm not sure if the team is using custom components but I can ask
Oct 15, 2021, 1:47 PM
We’re not seeing other reports of it so I can’t pin it down to anything in the Sanity codebase. Can you see it when you open your studio locally or do you have an unminified version of the error that points at some code?
Oct 15, 2021, 1:50 PM
E
it's when I try to open the studio locally
Oct 15, 2021, 1:52 PM
E
I'll ask er: the custom components and get back to you asap
Oct 15, 2021, 1:53 PM
E
user Aconfirmed we are using custom components for Sanity
Oct 15, 2021, 2:56 PM
E
E
also want to add: I am the only person on the team receiving this error message
Oct 15, 2021, 2:57 PM
Thanks Erika. I’m suspecting this is caused by one of them.
Did this error start after anything in particular? An upgrade, for example?
Oct 15, 2021, 2:58 PM
If you want to zip and DM me your project folder (without node_modules), I can take a look.
Oct 15, 2021, 3:11 PM
E
No worries, thank you! It honestly started so randomly, one minute I was in and everything was fine, the next I went to publish a change and got errored out without the ability to hop back in
Oct 15, 2021, 3:11 PM
E
user Acan I email you our project folder?
Oct 15, 2021, 3:44 PM
Oct 15, 2021, 3:45 PM
E
hmmm it's blocked to send for security reasons so I'll DM it his to you
Oct 15, 2021, 3:51 PM
E
^lifesaver
Oct 15, 2021, 9:23 PM
