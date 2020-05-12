Skip to content
Error message when adding custom structure to Sanity.json file

11 replies
Last updated: May 12, 2020
As soon as I put the reference to my custom structure in the 
parts
section of 
sanity.json
, I got the following error upon `sanity start`:
Failed to compile.

Error in ./node_modules/@sanity/structure/lib/parts/userStructure.js
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'part:@sanity/desk-tool/structure?' in 'C:\Users\Avi.AVI-PC\Documents\Repos\Portfolio\ays-portfolio-site-admin\node_modules\@sanity\structure\lib\parts'    
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/structure/lib/parts/userStructure.js 9:9-53
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/structure/lib/userDefinedStructure.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/structure/lib/Document.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/structure/lib/DocumentListItem.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/structure/lib/index.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/base/structure-builder.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/default-layout/lib/util/getNewDocumentModalActions.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/default-layout/lib/components/DefaultLayout.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/default-layout/lib/components/DefaultLayoutContainer.js (part:@sanity/base/root)
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/base/lib/components/SanityRoot.js (part:@sanity/base/sanity-root)
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/server/lib/browser/entry-dev.js
 @ multi ./node_modules/normalize.css/normalize.css ./node_modules/@sanity/server/lib/browser/entry-dev.js
As far as I can tell I followed procedure correctly. I can not find what I did wrong....

TIA
May 11, 2020, 10:53 PM
'part:@sanity/desk-tool/structure?'
Do you actually have the question mark at the end of that in your 
sanity.json
? If so, I don't think it should be there.
May 11, 2020, 11:29 PM
Didn't know what that was - the error seemed to say it was in a core file. I'll check...
May 11, 2020, 11:48 PM
Nope
May 11, 2020, 11:49 PM
I'll see if I put a wayward "?" anywhere else
May 11, 2020, 11:50 PM
Nope 😞
May 12, 2020, 12:15 AM
Surgically removed the "?". It didnt help. It's not the problem:

Failed to compile.

Error in ./node_modules/@sanity/structure/lib/parts/userStructure.js
Module not found: Error: Can't resolve 'part:@sanity/desk-tool/structure' in 'C:\Users\Avi.AVI-PC\Documents\Repos\Portfolio\ays-portfolio-site-admin\node_modules\@sanity\structure\lib\parts'     
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/structure/lib/parts/userStructure.js 9:9-52
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/structure/lib/userDefinedStructure.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/structure/lib/Document.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/structure/lib/DocumentListItem.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/structure/lib/index.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/base/structure-builder.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/default-layout/lib/util/getNewDocumentModalActions.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/default-layout/lib/components/DefaultLayout.js
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/default-layout/lib/components/DefaultLayoutContainer.js (part:@sanity/base/root)
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/base/lib/components/SanityRoot.js (part:@sanity/base/sanity-root)
 @ ./node_modules/@sanity/server/lib/browser/entry-dev.js
 @ multi ./node_modules/normalize.css/normalize.css ./node_modules/@sanity/server/lib/browser/entry-dev.js
May 12, 2020, 12:22 AM
... did the 'ol delete 
package-lock.json
&amp; 
node_modules
but issue still persists... 😞
May 12, 2020, 1:46 AM
user K
I finally did 
sanity check
. got:
Error:  * Part "part:@sanity/desk-tool/structure" was attempted to be implemented by "C:/Users/Avi.AVI-PC/Documents/Repos/Portfolio/ays-portfolio-site-admin/structures/structureMain.js", which does not seem to exist. Check "sanity.json" and keep in mind that paths in Sanity are case-sensitive.
    at throwOnErrors (C:/Users/Avi.AVI-PC/Documents/Repos/Portfolio/ays-portfolio-site-admin/node_modules/@sanity/check/src/sanityCheck.js:47:17)
    at C:/Users/Avi.AVI-PC/Documents/Repos/Portfolio/ays-portfolio-site-admin/node_modules/@sanity/check/src/sanityCheck.js:36:22
Turns out the folder where the structure was was named 
structure
while I was calling 
structures
.
May 12, 2020, 12:53 PM
You started me on the right path. Thanks
May 12, 2020, 12:54 PM
Not a problem! Glad you got it figured out, and sorry for the delayed reply!
May 12, 2020, 1:13 PM
Hey, You're doing me a favor. No worries!
May 12, 2020, 1:14 PM

